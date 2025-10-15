STARDOM And NJPW Strong Women's Champion Saya Kamitani Announces Wrestle Kingdom Debut
Wrestle Kingdom 20 just got even bigger.
Earlier today, in a press conference hosted by NJPW, World of STARDOM and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Saya Kamitani announced that she will be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2026.
She told the media in attendance, "I am Saya Kamitani of STARDOM and H.A.T.E, and on January 4, I will be wrestling for NJPW in the Tokyo Dome. So New Japan has finally started to recognize Saya-sama. I've been wanting for STARDOM to hold their own show in the Tokyo Dome, but to be in that ring honestly is an honor. "
This is the latest update in what was already guaranteed to be a huge Tokyo Dome show anchored by Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match and the in-ring debut of Olympic gold medalist judoka Aaron Wolf. Kamitani is eager to add her name to the star-studded cast.
January 4 is a turning point for all of wrestling. The day that Hiroshi Tanahashi retires, Saya-sama will stand dead center in the Tokyo Dome and bring a single black flower to bloom...All the reporters here had better understand. I want the wrestling world to go places that it's never been and reach scales it's never gotten to. Saya-sama is the one to make that happen, and all of you can give that vision life or you can kill it.- Saya Kamitani to NJPW media
Saya Kamitani's historic 2025
Saya Kamitani emerged as one of Japan's biggest stars in 2025. In April, she main-evented All Star Grand Queendom and defeated Tam Nakano in a career vs. career match. The match was critically acclaimed, earning a 5.25-star rating from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. All Star Grand Queendom 2025 also set the record as STARDOM's highest attended event in the company's 15-year history and broke the previous record by over 2,000 attendees.
Kamitani has also been a regular face on mainstream Japanese television programming. Her growing popularity led to her September match with Hanan becoming the first women's match to be shown on Japanese broadcast television in 23 years.
During her time as World of STARDOM Champion, STARDOM has boasted several sold-out and high-performing events, positioning Kamitani as one of Japanese wrestling's top draws regardless of gender.
After a historic year, Kamitani has a goal of becoming the first woman to win the prestigious 2025 Tokyo Sports Wrestling MVP award, previously held by the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr.
At the NJPW press conference, she said, "Now even NJPW has acknowledged Saya-sama. So that means there's only one choice for wrestling's MVP this year!...Make it clear. I'm not interested in some pittance of a Women's MVP award. The only MVP in all of professional wrestling this year is Saya-sama! You all know it, so shut up and cast your vote."
Potential opponents for Saya Kamitani at Wrestle Kingdom 20
As of now, Saya Kamitani's opponent for Wrestle Kingdom 20 is still unknown, but there are a few potential names that immediately come to mind.
The AEW TBS Champion "10 Belts" Mercedes Moné is the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion and lost the title in a 3-way earlier this year without being pinned. She recently shared her desire to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on IG Live this past weekend. A match between Moné and Kamitani, both on unprecedented runs of their careers, would be considered one of the biggest international dream matches possible.
STARDOM's Syuri recently regained the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Sareee at NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling. Syuri is one of the most decorated women wrestlers of her generation, but has long dreamed of adding a match in the historic Tokyo Dome to her list of accomplishments. With Syuri and Kamitani holding both of NJPW's women's titles, could a champion vs. champion match be on the horizon?
Another potential opponent is the former IWGP Women's Champion Sareee. Sareee has been breaking barriers of her own since departing WWE in 2023 and embarking on an unparalleled run as a freelancer.
In addition to holding IWGP gold, she was the inaugural Marigold World Champion, produced eight sold-out Sareee ISM events, and placed at number 6 on the 2024 PWI Women's 250, the highest ranking for any freelancer in the list's history. Sareee and Kamitani have crossed paths several times in recent months, but have never had a singles match together.
