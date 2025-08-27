Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Surgery On Torn Meniscus
The road to recovery for former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has begun.
This morning on his Instagram Story, Strickland posted a picture of his bandaged knee following surgery on a lingering torn meniscus injury.
The torn meniscus injury had existed for years, dating as far back as Strickland's time as a member of the NXT roster. He had already planned to take a significant amount of time off from AEW TV following Forbidden Door, but recent reports from Bodyslam shared that Strickland was set to undergo knee surgery this week.
His last appearance in AEW was a Unified Championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door London, where he came up short. After the match, Okada ruthlessly attacked Strickland's ailing knee with the help of the ring post, steel steps, and a steel chair. Strickland's manager, Prince Nana, was also put out of action after an ambush from new Don Callis Family member, Wardlow.
Who's Up Next?
As he recovers from surgery, Swerve Strickland leaves a major gap in the AEW main event scene. During his time in AEW, he became the first Black AEW World Champion in 2024 and held the AEW World Tag Team Championship in 2022. He's main evented several PPVs, including All In London 2024 in Wembley Stadium.
With fellow AEW top star Will Ospreay also being out of action for the foreseeable future due to injury, it remains to be seen who will step up amid the absence of two of AEW's most beloved and dependable stars.
One potential name that could rejoin the fray is Orange Cassidy, who is reportedly close to a return after being out with a torn labrum for most of the year. AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe also returned to AEW TV in recent weeks after taking some time off to promote season two of Peacock series, Twisted Metal. Konosuke Takeshita returned last week in Glasgow after being in Japan for a month to participate in and eventually win the G1 Climax tournament.
As already mentioned, Wardlow returned to AEW at Forbidden Door in London as the newest member of the Don Callis Family after being out with a torn labrum injury for over a year.
