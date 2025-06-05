AEW Fyter Fest Results (6/4/25): Kenny Omega Retains And Brawls With Okada, Ospreay Beats Rush, Thekla Debuts
This week's four hour Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision was highlighted by an AEW International Championship defense by Kenny Omega.
Omega took on Brody King, Mascara Dorada, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Fatal Four-Way match that was loaded up with action, a quick pace, some high spots, and drama. The moments of the match was Omega getting King up for the One Winged Angel and some of the high-flying that Dorada pulled off.
In the end, Omega was victorious and retained his championship. He hit Dorada with a One Winged Angel and then made the cover for the win. The end of the match was only the beginning of the drama.
As Omega celebrated in the ring, the music of Kazuchika Okada played and the AEW Continental Champion walked out and confronted Omega. Both men held their titles in the face of the other and those taunts turned into a full on fight.
Omega and Okada have deep history in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the audience was aware of that history and popped when the stars came to blows. Neither Omega or Okada got a true upper hand on the other, but it was certainly a nice tease of a potential championship match on the horizon between the two legends.
The rest of the four hour event was match heavy, but we saw strong progression in the Will Ospreay, Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland saga.
The show opened with a Tony Schiavone in-ring interview with Will Ospreay. Ospreay addressed the fight he had backstage with Swerve Strickland last week and said that it happened because he's convinced that he, Swerve, and Page working together can take down The Death Riders. Swerve wasn't open to teaming with Page, which led to the fight.
In the interview, Ospreay said he thought he could try to prove his point to Strickland in a match and then challenged Swerve to a bout on next week's show. The two stars previously fought at last year's Forbidden Door event with Strickland getting the better of Ospreay to retain his AEW World Championship.
Later in the show, Will Ospreay defeated Lio Rush in a match, but was attacked by Rush and Action Andretti. Page ran out to make the save, showing that his partnership and word to have Ospreay's back was still good.
Page cut a passionate promo after fighting off the heels and said that he was his own man. He said he didn't need and would never need anyone else's help to win the AEW World Championship. Page said he especially didn't need the help of the "worst man on earth," Swerve Strickland.
As Page was talking, Jon Moxley got in the ring and stared a hole through him. As Moxley stared, his Death Riders appeared around the ring. Will Ospreay ran down with a steel chair and stood beside Page. This forced Moxley and his crew to back down. Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Adam Page at All In in July.
In other action, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue and Julia Hart in a tag team match. Mercedes Mone was supposed to be on commentary during the match, but sat at her own table and ate a steak instead. Mone and Storm had a short interaction with one another, but nothing significant. Those two women will collide for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.
The Hurt Syndicate was on the same page again this week. MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF hit the ring together and MVP talked up his group. He said that there wasn't a team in AEW that could beat Lashley and Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and then MJF said that he wanted to hold AEW gold like his partners -- the AEW World Championship.
From there, MJF called out Mistico and said he'd be watching him and that if he is impressed, the two men may wrestle one another at the AEW Grand Slam Mexico event in two weeks. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Kommander interuppted the group, but The Hurt Syndicate laughed at them. That trio of men won their match and because they did, they got a match with The Hurt Syndicate next week.
Also, the AEW World Champion -- Jon Moxley -- defeated Mark Briscoe in a singles match. Briscoe was bloodied up by Moxley and distracted by Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta who joined things in Moxley's corner. Those distractions were too much to overcome and Briscoe lost by a Moxley submission choke.
Before the main event, Tony Khan made a major announcement and revealed that Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada was official for the All In PPV in July. Tony Schiavone made the announcement and said that next week both men would sign the contract for the match in the ring.
In the main event, The Paragon and Daniel Garcia defeated Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Alexander and Archer took control of much of that match with Archer using power to overwhelm the babyfaces. In the end, Cole hit The Boom on Romero to earn the victory for his team.
Full AEW Fyter Fest Results (6/4/25)
- Jon Moxley defeated Mark Briscoe
- Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue and Julia Hart
- Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Kommander defeated LFI
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Max Caster
- Kenny Omega defeated Mascara Dorada, Claudio Castagnoli, and Brody King in a Fatal Four-Way Match to retain the AEW International Championship
- Will Ospreay defeated Lio Rush
- FTR defeated Atlantis Jr and Templario
- Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero defeated Bandido and The Outrunners
- Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox, Sammy Guevara, and Lee Johnson to retain the ROH World Television Championship
- Thekla defeated Lady Frost
- The Paragon and Daniel Garcia defeated Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Josh Alexander
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Star Kevin Owens Gives Update On Neck Injury
What We Know About Mariah May's WWE Deal And Possible Name Change
CM Punk Explains Origins Of Iconic Pepsi Tattoo For WWE Digital