AEW PPVs Coming To Amazon Prime In 2025
All Elite Wrestling is set to offer another option for purchasing their pay-per-view events later this year: Amazon Prime streaming.
According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Amazon Prime is set to become a digital option for AEW PPVs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It's unknown exactly when the option will be available.
When AEW PPV's were available through the B/R app, one of the options for payment was to pay through Amazon. Sources told The Takedown On SI that AEW noticed how many of their customers were using the Amazon payment option via B/R. The apparent ease of purchasing through Amazon was one of the motivating factors in the move to make events available through Prime itself in the future.
AEW PPV events are currently available via Triller, YouTube, PPV.com, traditional cable and satellite companies in the United States and Canada, and some international markets. Adding another option is a positive for a company that aims to benefit from more and more discoverability.
Details have yet to be fully revealed regarding when AEW PPV events will be available via the HBO Max streaming platform now that weekly television is available there. It's long been expected that AEW PPVs would be discounted for Max subscribers once they are available via that platform, but Max is not yet ready to offer this option.
AEW's next PPV event is Revolution on March 9th. The event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
