Masters Tournament Expands Broadcast for 2026 With New Partner
The Masters is coming to a new streaming platform.
For the first time, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the year’s first major championship next April, complementing the live coverage by CBS Sports and ESPN.
Amazon will show two additional hours of coverage for the first two rounds on Prime Video from 1–3 p.m. ET, leading into ESPN’s telecast from 3–7:30 p.m.
“Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. “We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters. The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed.”
Amazon continues to make an imprint in live sports coverage. It currently holds the rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, NWSL, MLB, such as New York Yankees’s games on Wednesdays, and NBA games on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays are coming to the streaming platform this fall.