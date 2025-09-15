How Joe Burrow’s Injury Will Impact Television Networks, NFL Fans
1. Joe Burrow’s injury is a killer for NFL networks over the next few weeks. The Bengals, who will be without Burrow for three months after he sustained a toe injury on Sunday, are set to be in the spotlight from Weeks 4 to 7.
Week 4: Monday Night Football on ESPN against the Broncos.
Week 5: The 4:25 p.m. ET national Fox window against the Lions.
Week 6: The 4:25 p.m. ET national window on CBS at Green Bay.
Week 7: Thursday Night Football on Amazon.
After that, it’s four consecutive 1 p.m. ET regional windows on CBS.
Week 5 can be salvaged because Fox also has the Commanders at the Chargers in the late window, so they’ll end up giving most of the country that game. Week 6, however, is a disaster for CBS. Their only other game in the late window? The Patriots at the Saints.
Jake Browning is a very serviceable backup and led Cincy to a wild comeback on Sunday (aided by absurd coaching from Jacksonville’s Liam Coen), so the Bengals could still be competitive, but networks don’t just want competitive. They want superstars. Browning isn’t Burrow.
2. After Parker Romo, filling in for an injured Younghoe Koo, kicked five field goals in the Falcons’ 22–6 win over the Vikings Sunday night, he was interviewed, alongside teammates Bijan Robinson and Leonard Floyd, by Melissa Stark. Romo only found out that he would be kicking in the game on Saturday, so he didn’t have enough time to meet all his teammates. He got the introduction to Floyd during the interview.
3. Fox’s Ken Rosenthal has been getting ripped on social media since Saturday night when he was caught giving a dirty look (and that’s an understatement) to a cameraman THAT ROSENTHAL KNOCKED OVER, so I don’t want to pile on. But this is just such a terrible look. Even if Rosenthal could somehow make the argument that the cameraman was at fault (which he wasn’t), IT WAS AN ACCIDENT. This was not some premeditated, malicious act. It was one of those things that everyone experiences in life. Just relax, Ken.
4. Fresh off losing their minds because RedZone now airs one minute of commercials over a seven-hour period, RedZone viewers got all worked up on Sunday because red bars now appear on the screen.
Apparently, the red bars were added to fix an aspect ratio problem.
5. If you missed this on Friday night, you need to watch it right now. For some reason, the Mets have a DJ at their home games. The public address announcer decided that seconds after the Mets gave up six runs in the top of the first, it would be a good time to introduce the DJ and scream, “LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED.” To say broadcaster Keith Hernandez, calling the game for SNY, was disgusted would be an understatement.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CBS’s lead NFL play-by-play caller, Jim Nantz.
Nantz talks about his game assignments for the next few weeks and CBS’s overall schedule for the 2025 season. In addition, he shares his expectations that CBS’s Thanksgiving matchup between the Chiefs and Cowboys will shatter the record for the most-viewed regular-season game of all time.
Nantz also discusses his 40th anniversary at CBS, how he got his start at the network and the roles that Brent Musburger and Mike Francesa played in the beginning of his career.
With CBS/Paramount acquiring the rights to UFC, could we see Nantz play a role in its coverage? Plus, Nantz opines on the trend of younger people being less interested in play-by-play jobs.
Following Nantz, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal talk about a HORRIFIC bad betting beat for Sal, Jimmy’s problem during the Ravens-Bills game, issues with ESPN’s new app, Sunday Ticket on YouTube, Ryan Clark calling out Peter Schrager, Howard Stern coverage, Sal’s solo weekend and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 64th birthday to Dolphins great, Dan Marino.
