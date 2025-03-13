Jon Moxley vs Cope AEW World Championship Match Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week, Swerve Gets Winner At Dynasty
Jon Moxley will face Cope in an AEW Revolution rematch next week on Dynamite for the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight. The news was announced this week on the show.
At Revolution 2025 this past weekend, Moxley successfully retained his championship against Cope, but with outside circumstances abound. First, Wheeler Yuta got involved in the match, but was easily fought off by Jay White.
Later in the match, Christian Cage interrupted things and entered the match by cashing in his world title match contract. Cage got some quick offense in on both Moxley and Cope, but was eventually choked out by Moxley.
Moxley retained the AEW World Championship, but didn't beat Cope.
The winner of Moxley vs. Cope 2 is going to face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Dynasty PPV. Swerve cut a promo on this week's Dynamite and said he wanted to repeat the history he made last year at the event. Last year at Dynasty, Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to win the AEW World Championship -- his first in AEW.
Moxley also cut a promo on the show this week. He said that Cope surprised him by taking so much punishment and staying alive, but Mox said he was confident he'd win because he never makes the same mistake twice.
