"Speedball" Mike Bailey Debuts On AEW Dynamite
"Speedball" Mike Bailey is officially All Elite.
Bailey made his AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite as the wildcard entrant into the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Bailey started his AEW career with a bang and defeated The Beast Mortos to advance in the tournament.
AEW announced that Bailey had signed with AEW last month and ran hype videos for his debut, but never announced it.
Mike Bailey has been a stand out pro wrestler on the independent circuit and a multiple-time X-Division Champion in TNA. Bailey has also wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
With the win this week, Bailey will now wrestle in a fatal four-way match next week on AEW Dynamite. The winner of that match will go on to face Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship at AEW Dynasty.
Kenny Omega became the AEW International Champion at the Revolution PPV over the weekend. Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the title. AEW Dynasty airs live on PPV on April 6. The only other announced match for the show is Swerve Strickland vs. either Jon Moxley or Cope for the AEW World Championship.
