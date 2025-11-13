AEW Star Believes Kevin Knight Will Be A Future "Ace" For AEW

Kevin Knight started his wrestling career on the independent scene around 2019 and would enter the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo in 2020.

Knight's work in NJPW saw him become a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Kushida. Now working with AEW, Knight has been rising the ranks of their tag team division while partnering with "Speedball" Mike Bailey to form JetSpeed.

The fight between FTR + JetSpeed continues into WrestleDream!



Watch #AEWWrestleDream on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/c2fcEEHTKN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2025

Another tag team star in AEW, one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood, spoke with the Beyond the Bell podcast, offering some high praise for Kevin Knight.

"Kevin Knight, I think is gonna be our main event ace. I've never been with someone in the ring who knows ring positioning, who's as smart as he is, who knows timing, like that guy, I could say a million good things about him, but he will be a big star for us in about three to five years." Dax Harwood, Beyond the Bell Podcast

Knight has mostly been a tag team star over his career, but fans have gotten to see him shine in singles action more than a few times. AEW Dynasty earlier this year saw him face Will Ospreay in the quarter finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which was an incredible match between the two of them.

Dax Harwood also notes earlier in his interview that he spoke with WWE's Chad Gable and told him that FTR hasn't had as good chemistry with another team like they have with JetSpeed since their time working with American Alpha in NXT.

The Amazing Partnership Between Stokely And FTR

All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

No matter what role Stokely has been given in AEW, he has seemingly run away with it and done incredible work. That can be applied to his recent work with FTR.

Fans expected great work in the ring when FTR turned heel and started a feud with Adam Copeland, but bringing in Stokely as FTR's new manager elevated that feud to a much higher level on the microphone.

Harwood revealed that a partnership between FTR and Stokely almost happened when the three of them were employed with the WWE.

"I had a meeting with the head of creative and he asked me what I wanted to do. I can’t remember his name in NXT, but I said Stokely’s name... I’d love to have him as our manager, and the head of creative of the company said, ‘Okay, that’s not a bad idea, but he’s going into something else.’ Stokely was going into something else so we couldn’t do it." Dax Harwood

Harwood also confirms that Stokely was brought into AEW to become FTR's manager, but due to the crowd actually liking FTR as faces for a period, they waited on that until now.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Two Major Names Being Discussed As Stephanie Vaquer's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Former WWE Superstar Re-Signs With The Company

Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Nikki Bella’s Shocking WWE Raw Turn

WWE And Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment New Long-Term Deal Brings Raw Back To Toronto And More

Future Of Major WWE PLE's Confirmed After Mark Shapiro's Comments