How To Watch AEW Full Gear 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
Full Gear, one of AEW's original four PPVs, returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 22nd for one of its most eventful editions yet.
This year's show will mark the first Full Gear to be streamed live on HBO Max. Full Gear will also be the first AEW PPV to have DC Comics as a presenting sponsor. The partnership was announced on October 1st, coinciding with the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite.
In addition to sponsoring Full Gear, DC and AEW will be releasing a new crossover comic book story featuring several of the top stars from AEW, including AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin. A preview of the comic was revealed exclusively at New York Comic Con.
It remains to be seen if the sponsorship at Full Gear will include DC-themed cosplays, matches, and entrances from AEW talent.
So far, only one match has been announced for Full Gear, but it's a big one. Kris Statlander will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné to end their trilogy at the PPV where their rivalry began last year. The two made history together, setting the record at Full Gear 2024 and then resetting it at Worlds End 2024 for the longest women's match in AEW. Moné narrowly defeated Statlander on both occasions to retain the TBS Championship, but this is a different version of Kris Statlander than before.
Statlander has now defeated "Timeless" Toni Storm, a woman that Moné has never been able to beat, on two separate occasions. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman in AEW history to have held the TBS and Women's World Championships. Despite holding 12 belts from promotions all over the world, the AEW Women's World Championship is the only title that has managed to elude Mercedes Moné during her time in AEW.
Will the third time be the charm for Kris Statlander to finally overcome one of her greatest rivals, or will the AEW Women's World Championship finally become Mercedes Moné's lucky 13th belt?
Here is everything we know about AEW Full Gear in Newark, NJ. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the event.
AEW Full Gear 2025 date:
Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
AEW Full Gear 2025 time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Full Gear 2025 location:
Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
How To Watch AEW Full Gear 2025:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW Full Gear 2025 (Announced):
Kris Statlander (c) vs Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship
