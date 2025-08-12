Thekla Issues Invite To "Evil Dark Side" Of AEW Women's Roster
Thekla joined All Elite Wrestling in May 2025 after wrapping up her four year stint in World Wonder Ring Stardom. She attacked Jamie Hayter in her debut, but the two haven't been able to settle their differences with Hayter not appearing on AEW television since.
In the meantime, Thekla has formed an alliance with Skye Blue and Julia Hart, creating the Triangle of Madness faction. Kate Elizabeth of Fightful would get the chance to speak with Thekla at WrestleCon, with Thekla sending out an open invite for new members.
"Well, I think we’re rocking a similar dark vibe, and I’m just phenomenal at making friends like that. So I think before you can blink an eye, I’m gonna have the whole evil dark side of the AEW women’s roster on my side. The bad b****es, y’all come, I gotcha."- Thekla [h/t Fightful]
Thekla believes the group is a perfect fit for each other, but obviously, they are open to adding to their ranks. The group came together when Hart and Blue assisted Thekla in a four-way match on Dynamite, which saw Thekla earn $ 100,000.
When Will Fans See The Payoff Between Thekla And Jamie Hayter?
Thekla's debut on the May 28th, 2025, episode of Dynamite saw her attack Jamie Hayter, but that would be the only interaction between the two wrestlers, as it was confirmed that Hayter suffered an injury at AEW Double or Nothing and would be taking some time off.
Thekla has moved on to other things, such as her heated rivalry with Queen Aminata, which has produced its fair share of entertaining matches and moments. However, fans are awaiting the return of the former AEW Women's World Champion.
With Thekla helping create the Triangle of Madness, it seems that Hayter might want some help in facing the "Toxic Spider", luckily one of AEW's newest signings in Alex Windsor has already put it out on social media that she'd be open to teaming with Hayter.
