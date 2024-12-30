AJ Francis Confirms He Was Backstage At AEW World's End
AJ Francis has confirmed a report about his backstage appearance at AEW World’s End.
Yesterday, Fightful Select reported that AJ Francis and Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin, were backstage at the AEW pay per view. Reporting indicated that Francis was seen speaking with Tony Khan and Swerve Strickland.
Francis took to his X account and confirmed the reporting.
“One Day Talent” 💰Thank you to @TonyKhan @QTMarshall & @ShawnDean773 for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night,” Francis posted with a photo of his AEW talent pass.
Francis, who is currently signed to TNA, was with WWE on his second run when he was released in September 2023. Since then, he has appeared with both GCW and NWA, and most recently competed in a losing effort against Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.
Francis has stated on social media that his current contract with TNA is up on January 1st, and has also indicated in other posts that he has not yet come to terms with a new contract. He also posted a poll on X asking fans to tell him where to appear next when he become a “free agent”.
In a recent interview with The Takedown, NXT Superstar Oba Femi expressed high interest in wrestling Francis if the opportunity presented itself.
Pestock, a former WWE United States Champion, was informed of his contract non-renewal in November after 12 years with the company. Pestock has not publicly commented on his next steps post-WWE, nor has he confirmed whether he was backstage at AEW’s event.
