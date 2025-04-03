Another AEW Star Reportedly Sidelined With Significant Injury
Another AEW star is now sidelined with an injury.
It was reported Wednesday that "Switchblade" Jay White is set to undergo surgery after being injured, which forced AEW owner Tony Khan to make "significant creative changes" after removing him from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
However, it appears that isn't the only AEW television regular that could be out of action for an extended period of time.
The latest report from Fightful Select revealed that there is another injury in the company, and that sources stated Orange Cassidy potentially has a torn pectoral muscle.
We haven't learned how the injury happened, but his last match was against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey two weeks ago. We've not learned of a timetable for his return, or any plans for surgery as of yet.- Fightful Select
Cassidy defeated Hechicero in the first round of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament on March 12, then came up short in the four-way match featuring Ricochet, Bailey, and Mark Davis on March 19.
The match finished with a controversial double pin, so Ricochet and Bailey will both challenge current champion Kenny Omega for the title in a three-way match at AEW Dynasty on Sunday.
Cassidy is a two-time AEW International Champion and 2023 Casino Tag Team Royale winner with Danhausen. He made his AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing event back in 2019.
