Mercedes Mone Shares Her Women's Wrestling Mount Rushmore
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been very open about the professional wrestlers who have inspired her throughout her career. She often names stars such as Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and others.
Speaking with SportBible, Mercedes would be asked about her Mount Rushmore of women in professional wrestling, and her first pick would be that of joshi legend, Manami Toyota.
First I have to choose Manami Toyota because she is a woman that I used to watch when I was 13 years old and was like, ‘what the hell? Woman can wrestle just like the men but better.’ She inspired me so much to let me know that I can do this and have the biggest dreams and the biggest goals and legit, she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time.- Mercedes Mone [h/t Fightful]
She would go on to pick Trish Stratus, saying, "She’s just so legendary, she’s so hot. She’s had amazing, incredible matches and she’s just- she’s one of the best in the world." Her third pick came in the form of herself, claiming she is the Beyoncé of women's wrestling for a reason.
Her final pick would be her former AEW All In Texas opponent, 'Timeless' Toni Storm.
I have a lot in my head, but I’m going to have to say Toni Storm. Toni Storm, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, is one of the greatest woman characters in all of professional wrestling. She has changed the game in just under legit two years.- Mercedes Mone [h/t Fightful]
Continuing to say about Storm:
I think she’s one of the greatest of all time. And I think the future of professional wrestling are gonna be watching her and being like, Can I be a star just like her?- Mercedes Mone [h/t Fightful]
Mercedes Mone Has Been Inspiring A Generation Of Wrestlers Herself
While Mercedes would talk in great detail about the legends that have inspired her, several stars of today have listed Mercedes' work as inspirational to them. Names like Britt Baker, Elayna Black, Indi Hartwell, and many others have made this claim.
Just yesterday was the tenth anniversary of her NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match that saw her and Bayley steal the show with their NXT Women's Championship match, a match that many consider the catalyst for helping women achieve a greater level of respect in the WWE and wrestling as a whole.
Bayley and Mercedes spoke on Instagram Live, celebrating the anniversary of the match, while also giving fans possible hope that they could share the ring again somewhere down the line.
Many WWE fans have wished to see Mercedes return to the company, while plenty of AEW fans have desired to see Bayley become "All Elite." Who can tell if either option will happen anytime soon?
