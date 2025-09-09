Brodido To Defend AEW Tag Titles In CMLL This Friday
The next AEW World Tag Team Championship defense for Brodido is official.
On Friday in Arena Mexico, Brody King and Bandido will defend their titles against Zandokan Jr. and Difunto at CMLL's weekly Viernes Espectacular event. The match will be Brodido's second defense of the tag titles since winning them at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door in a three-way match against FTR and The Hurt Syndicate.
Both men are no strangers to Arena Mexico and wrestled there earlier in the summer during AEW's Grand Slam Mexico show. Bandido has made several other appearances in Arena Mexico this summer, often headlining on Friday nights in high-profile clashes with stars like Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero.
This past week, the ROH World Champion teamed up with Mistico in Arena Mexico to defeat Angel del Oro and Hechicero in tag team action.
One of Brodido's opponents for this upcoming Friday is no stranger to big matches with top talent from AEW. Last month, Zandokan Jr. unsuccessfully challenged MJF for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in Arena Mexico.
Brody King and Bandido will enter their next tag title defense with momentum on their side. Last week on Dynamite, they successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team championships for the first time against the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta during AEW's residency in 2300 Arena.
As champions, Brodido plans to take on all comers, whether the competition comes from AEW, CMLL, or another one of AEW's international partners.
In addition to the big tag title match in the main event, other names on the card that have been featured on AEW/ROH television include Xelhua, La Catalina, Zeuxis, Atlantis, Blue Panther, Titan, and Templario.
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Card (Announced)
Galaxy & Shockercito vs. Pequeno Polvora
Magia Blanca, Xelhua, & Hijo Del Pantera vs. Calavera Jr. I, Infarto, & Calavera Jr. II
La Catalina vs. Zeuxis
Atlantis vs. Blue Panther vs. Titán vs. Templario vs. Euforia vs. Mephisto vs. Max Star vs. Futuro in the second phase of the 2025 Copa Independencia
Brody King & Bandido vs. Zandokan Jr. & Difunto for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
