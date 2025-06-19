Bryan Danielson Surprised Fans By Getting Physical After AEW Grand Slam Mexico
Bryan Danielson has not appeared on AEW programming since losing the the World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream back in October.
The American Dragon is officially retired as a full-time competitor, and at last word, was still weighing the option to undergo neck surgery.
"I’m making progress, but that still doesn’t mean I won't have to get neck surgery," Danielson told Metro back in April. "I’m trying to avoid it."
With Danielson's future still very much up in the air, it was incredibly surprising to the fans in Mexico City Wednesday night that he not only appeared after Grand Slam went off the air, but he got a little physical as well.
Blue Panther wrestled against Lee Moriarty in a match that was filmed for ROH x CMLL Global Wars, which will air Thursday night. After it was over, Panther was ambushed by by Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.
Danielson arrived in time to make the save and he cleared the ring with the help of some allies. Bryan did deliver a Busaiku Knee to Taylor, and naturally, the crowd went nuts. The Final Countdown then played to close out the segment.
During his interview with Metro, Bryan did say that he felt as though he could do some things safely still in the ring. He just is not able to do those things all the time.
