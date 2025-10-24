D-Von Dudley Reveals Details Of Meetings With Tony Khan About AEW Role
D-Von Dudley is famous for his in-ring work as a member of The Dudley Boyz tag team, alongside Bubba Ray. The two would capture numerous tag team titles throughout WWE, TNA, ECW, and more.
D-Von would transition from in-ring work to behind-the-scenes work when he joined WWE as a producer back in 2016, a role that would last until he left in early 2023. He has since gone on to wrestle a bit more and have The Dudley Boyz retirement match against The Hardys at TNA Bound for Glory 2025.
D-Von would speak with VideoGamer.com, revealing that after leaving WWE, he had a few meetings with AEW President Tony Khan about the possibility of joining AEW as a producer.
D-Von Dudley says Tony Khan had other ideas for him in AEW
"I expressed to Tony that I didn’t wanna wrestle. He kept trying to push it. He would have loved me to go out there and do a couple of things, maybe be a manager and maybe even do a six-man tag match...I told him I don’t wanna wrestle anymore. And he wasn’t taking no for an answer."- D-Von Dudley
D-Von reveals that after three meetings with Tony Khan, the idea of D-Von working another match kept getting brought up despite his answer being a solid no. He says all three meetings were "a bust."
Earlier in the interview, he stated that he was okay with his retirement match taking place in any promotion, just not AEW, as he doesn't feel that The Dudley Boys would be a good fit for All Elite Wrestling.
Looking Back On The Dudley Boyz Career
The Dudley Boyz have done it all in tag team wrestling, securing over 20 tag team championship reigns as a duo across multiple promotions.
Bubba Ray would go on to become a main eventer in TNA, holding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice, while D-Von played a more mid-card role, capturing the TNA Television Championship twice.
During his interview with VideoGamer, D-Von was asked if there could ever be a team that is the "Next Dudley Boyz" to which he responded, "No one will ever be able to do that." He compares it to how ECW will never be duplicated, no matter how many times people do hardcore wrestling, there will only be one ECW and only one Dudley Boyz.
D-Von did make sure to give advice to the next generation, however, saying to study the game, make sure they know what they are doing, and put all their effort into it.
