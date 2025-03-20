Eddie Kingston Issues New Comments On AEW Return
Eddie Kingston is reportedly set to return this summer.
PWInsider is reporting that despite some issues Kingston faced in recovering from a severe leg injury, he is slated to be cleared for action this summer. Kingston talked to PWInsider about issues related to his health and return.
"I just f***** it up from stress and got meds for it," Kingston said of his stomach. "It is getting better and better everyday. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh** I can't control. So I f***** up my stomach being a a**hole, but I'm trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don't have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be Mike."
Kingston broke his leg during an over the top rope spot at NJPW Resurgence in May of last year. He tore his ACL and meniscus and also broke his tibia.
Kingston is a former AEW Continental Champion and ROH World Champion. Prior to getting injured, Kingston was the first talent to win the AEW Continental Classic tournament.
