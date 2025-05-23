Eddie Kingston Provides Injury Update Ahead Of AEW Double Or Nothing PPV
Eddie Kingston says his recovery from a serious leg injury is moving in the right direction, but stopped short of saying that he was all set for an AEW return.
Kingston gave a full update on his health in a new interview with PWInsider ahead of the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 PPV event on Sunday night. Kingston says he feels mentally and physically better, but did not confirm a return to the ring.
I am not there. I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better. Yet again, as people know, it's a struggle, but being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body. I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction.- Eddie Kingston (h/t Fightful)
Kingston broke his leg in a New Japan Pro Wrestling match over a year ago against Gabe Kidd and has not been seen in AEW since then. Kingston is a former AEW Continental Champion and was the first-ever winner of the AEW Continental Classic tournament.
AEW Double or Nothing airs live on PPV this Sunday night and will feature Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page in the finals of the men's Owen Hart Cup tournament. Other matches included Mercedes Mone vs. Jaime Hayter in the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament final, Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match, and Anarchy in the Arena between The Death Riders and Team Swerve Strickland.
MORE: AEW Double or Nothing Predictions: Ospreay, Page, Moné & Hayter Vie For Owen Hart Cup
With Gabe Kidd firmly planted with The Death Riders, rumors circulated that Kingston could be a talent that returns during Anarchy in the Arena to help Strickland and Co. against Kidd, the man who injured him.
