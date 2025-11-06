Eddie Kingston Says AEW Has "Definitely Changed" Since He Arrived

All Elite Wrestling is currently in its sixth year as a promotion, and most fans will admit that it is not the same product that fans were watching back in 2019 and 2020.

That isn't a bad thing, however. Change is good more often than not when it is needed. AEW has picked up massive deals with Warner Bros Discovery that have allowed Dynamite and Collision to reach more people than ever before. The roster is also incredibly stacked, and fans have been loving the product.

Former AEW champion Eddie Kingston was asked during his appearance on Busted Open Radio if AEW has changed since he debuted with the promotion back in 2020, to which he responded.

"No, it’s changed. It’s definitely changed. The roster has changed, the office has changed, all that stuff. Has it changed for good or for bad? That’s not for me to say because I still get my check, so to me, it’s good still.” Eddie Kingston [H/T Fightful]

In Kingston's eyes, it seems that things have gotten better, but he admits that he isn't the best person to ask, as AEW pays him.

Earlier this year, Tony Khan himself told Going Ringside he felt that 2025 is "maybe the best year of AEW ever." That sentiment has been shared among the audience as well, with fan reception of recent events being incredible.

How The AEW Roster Has Changed Over The Years

Cody Rhodes | WWE

One point Eddie Kingston points out is how the roster has changed since his arrival. Recent additions to the roster, such as Thekla, Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, and others, are all heavily featured and rarely miss episodes on Dynamite or Collision.

Going back a bit further shows that Kingston was in AEW long before names like Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, and Will Ospreay would come in and find permanent spots in the main event scene.

It isn't just new stars coming in, however. AEW has lost their fair share of talent to other promotions over the years as well. Names like Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, CM Punk, and even the man that Eddie Kingston would make his debut against, Cody Rhodes, have all left and gone to the WWE.

Kingston himself has stated his love and passion for All Elite Wrestling, so it is a safe bet to say he most likely won't be following some of his former colleagues and leave AEW anytime soon.

