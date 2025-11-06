Kenny Omega Reveals Who He Believes Is The Ace Of AEW

Kenny Omega may be viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers of his era, but he's offering a major endorsement to the AEW Men's World Champion.

"Hangman" Adam Page and Omega are former AEW World Tag Team Champions together, and have been running both alongside and against one another for nearly a decade. As a result, Omega feels confident in crowning Page as "the guy" in AEW.

In speaking with New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi, Omega was asked who the ace of AEW is. When Tanahashi insinuated it was Omega, he quickly shot back.

“No! Definitely not me. I’d say Hangman. He’s a great guy, and he can wrestle all kinds of styles. AEW is an American company, but we showcase a lot of different styles. There’s some lucha, some Strong Style, deathmatch as well. Hangman’s deathmatches have been scary. But he’s been able to work that style," the former IWGP Champion said.

"He can handle anything, and he’s a genuinely great guy. He was my first tag partner in AEW. It’s all in the heart.”

Hangman and Omega's History Together

Page and Omega have a tumultuous on-screen history together. | Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

Omega and Page share a rich history with one another, each leveraging themselves off the other for high standing in AEW's pecking order.

Page aligned himself with Bullet Club across NJPW and Ring of Honor back in 2016, learning under Omega's tutelage. He would become an integral part of AEW's launch alongside the other members of The Elite, and would challenge for the AEW World Championship out of the gate in 2019. After falling short, he and Omega would join up as a tag team, winning the tag titles at the beginning of 2020.

MORE: Bray Wyatt's Legacy To Be Honored By His Florida High School Alma Mater

After a run that saw them have what is heralded as one of the greatest tag matches in United States wrestling history against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution that year, the two would eventually slowly split going into the summer.

Omega would then turn heel, dominating Page en route to winning the world title. A year-long chase would then ensure, ultimately seeing Page win the AEW World Championship for the first time by defeating Omega at AEW Full Gear in 2021.

The two have since mended fences on TV, and even tagged with one another against The Don Callis Family back in September in a multi-man match. Page is currently set for a rematch with Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear later this month.

H/T Fightful for transcript assistance.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Nick Khan Addresses Soaring WWE Ticket Prices And Overall Live Event Strategy

WWE Superstar's Contract Terminated Early Following Social Media Criticism

Cody Rhodes Teases The Rock’s WWE Return As 'The Final Boss'

Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Details Reported After Public Offer From Rival Company