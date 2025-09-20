Eddie Kingston Was Talked Out Of Retiring From Recent Injury
Eddie Kingston has a 23-year career behind his name, wrestling across the world in promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Chikara, and All Elite Wrestling.
It has been a while since fans got to see Kingston perform as he suffered a pretty serious leg injury back at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2024 during a No Rope Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd.
Ahead of his scheduled return for AEW All Out, where he will be facing Big Bill, Kingston spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports about his struggles with the injury and his plan to retire, which was postponed.
"I went from beating myself up, not knowing if I'd get back in the ring, and trying to be satisfied. I told myself, 'Well, I reached this goal and I reached that goal.' I was trying to convince myself that it's OK to call it. . . (Homicide) didn't get to go out his way. So he'd tell me, 'Go out your way. I know this is not the way you want to go out."- Eddie Kingston, CBS Sports
He further exclaimed.
"I want to go out on my shield. I want to go out swinging to the end. People can say whatever they want about Eddie Kingston, but one thing they can't say is that I wasn't defiant to the end. That's what kept me going."- Eddie Kingston, CBS Sports
Kingston also talks about how he was alone for a lot of his time spent injured as his partner was pulled away for personal matters. He didn't drink his feelings away but he admits he ate a lot which was also a problem.
Eddie Kingston's Road To Recovery
Eddie Kingston mostly kept private about his recovery as he doesn't post online much, besides his love for music and old-school Japanese wrestling.
Fellow wrestler and fitness trainer Cezar Bononi posted a couple of videos to his YouTube channel, which featured him working with Kingston on healing from his injury and getting back into ring shape.
Eddie Kingston himself also provided an update back in May to PWInsider in which he talked about being able to run in the ring and doing physical therapy, but not being ready just yet.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW All Out Predictions: Can Hangman Adam Page Outshine The Protostar Kyle Fletcher?
Kris Statlander Says 2025 Has Been Her 'Reformation Year' (Exclusive)
Kyle Fletcher Has High Praise For AEW All Out Opponent Adam Page
AEW Star Will Ospreay Shares Neck Surgery Update On Social Media