Kenny Omega Gives Update On Hikaru Shida Amid Her AEW Absence

Omega says he's been cat sitting for Shida while she's been back home in Japan.

Rick Ucchino

Hikaru Shida has been off of AEW television for all of 2025 and we now know why.

Former AEW World Champion and Executive Vice President for All Elite Wrestling Kenny Omega held a recent Twitch stream and was able to give fans an update on where Shida has been.

She's been back home in Japan for the past few months, waiting to get her visa renewed. In the meantime, Omega says he has been taking care of Shida's cats.

"It's unfortunate, every couple of years, everyone has to go back to their home country and re-up their visa. I would've hated for her cats to have been alone for, who knows how long, because you never really know how long the process is going to take. In this case, it's taking quite a while. Her cats get separation anxiety and don't like being alone. Dobby [Kenny's cat] is generally very gentle. They do get along. It's nice and it's fun. I would do it anytime. It's not a chore."

Kenny Omega on Twitch

The three-time AEW Women's Champion last wrestled for AEW this past November. She lost to Kris Statlander on the November 20 edition of Dynamite.

Shida has remained active during her AEW hiatus, wrestling for a number of Japanese promotions. It's currently unknown when she'll be allowed to come back and compete in the United States.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

