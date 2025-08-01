Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland For The AEW Unified Championship Official for Forbidden Door London
The first match announcement for Forbidden Door London has been made official.
In a feud that stemmed from Okada's friends, the Young Bucks losing their EVP titles at the hands of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In Texas, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his new title for the first time against Swerve Strickland at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London.
Okada became the inaugural Unifed Champion when he defeated Kenny Omega at All In Texas, unifying the International and Continental titles.
The match was made official on tonight's special Thursday night episode of Collision after Strickland and Prince Nana made the challenge in a backstage promo and the challenge was immediately answered in a promo from Okada and Don Callis.
Okada and Strickland have been going after each other for weeks, even coming to blows on Wednesday's Dynamite when Strickland saved The Outrunners from an attack from Okada and the Young Bucks.
August 24, 2025 marks the fourth co-promoted Forbidden Door event from AEW and NJPW and will take place in London, England's O2 Arena.
