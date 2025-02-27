Huge Number One Contender Match Set For AEW Revolution
Ricochet and Swerve Strickland will compete in an AEW World Championship number one contender match at AEW Revolution.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Strickland and Prince Nana cut a promo in the ring wanting a rematch with Ricochet. Ricochet walked to the entrance and straight-up told Strickland that he wouldn't face him again because he already defeated him once.
Thinking that this would happen, Prince Nana revealed that he spoke with Tony Khan and confirmed that if Ricochet said yes, the match would be for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Once Ricochet heard this news from Nana, he agreed to the match.
AEW Revolution airs live on PPV and emanates from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, MJF vs. Adam Page, Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in a Hollywood Ending, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, and more.
