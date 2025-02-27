Konosuke Takeshita Responds To Eddie Kingston Saying He's The Only Person He Watches AEW For
Eddie Kingston has been away from wrestling and AEW recovering from a brutal leg injury and he hasn't been watching much wrestling. One person that he is watching? Current AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita.
Kingston talked about watching Takeshita and his future in pro wrestling during a new interview with the Wrestling With The Narrative Podcast.
“There’s one person I’ve been watching," Kingston said of his pro wrestling viewing while away from injury. "Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch."
Takeshita took to social media and responded to Kingston. "I appreciate that but you know we have unfinished business," Takeshita wrote on X. "You haven’t forgotten our dream of 1 on 1 in Budokan. Make sure you come back."
This week on AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Orange Cassidy. He now has a scheduled title match against Kenny Omega at the AEW Revolution PPV event.
Eddie Kingston has been away from AEW recovering from a broken leg that he suffered in a match against Gabe Kidd at New Japan Pro Wrestling Resurgence last May. Kingston tore his ACL and his meniscus. There isn't a timetable on his return to the ring at this point.
AEW Revolution airs live on PPV from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, and more.
