Kyle Fletcher Names Top Opponent On His AEW To Do List
AEW star, Kyle Fletcher, has a dream match in mind and his name is Samoa Joe.
In an interview with DownUnder The Ring, Fletcher revealed that Buddy Matthews was once his number one dream opponent, but that now it was Joe.
"I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe. I think he's at the top of the list."- Kyle Fletcher (h/t Fightful)
MORE: AEW Confirms Return To Australia In 2026
At AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday night, Fletcher teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. Omega and Ospreay were victorious and seemingy wrapped up their months long feud with The Don Callis Family.
As for Samoa Joe, he and his Ops faction have been feuding with Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne of the Patriarchy. On this week's upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Joe and Ops will face The Patriarchy in a Trios Match.
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion and recently returned to the company after being away filming a television show. That show, Twisted Metal, just released a trailer for it's upcoming season 2. Joe returns to his role of Sweet Tooth in that season.
