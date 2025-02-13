Twisted Metal Releases Season 2 Trailer With AEW Star Samoa Joe
The new trailer for Twisted Metal season two is available now and includes AEW star, Samoa Joe. The official synopsis of the second season of the show is as follows:
Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.- Twisted Metal Season 2 Synopsis
Samoa Joe plays the role of Sweet Tooth and also did so in the show's first season. The second season is set to premiere on Peacock this summer.
Joe was on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. His Ops faction that also includes Katsuyori Shibata and Hook were victorious in a squash match that lasted less than two minutes.
After the match, Joe called out Christian Cage and The Patriarchy and demanded that they have a match. Later in the show, it was revealed that both sides would square off on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Update On Ricky Starks Using His Name In WWE NXT
WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Heading To Caesars Superdome In New Orleans
Jim Ross Says Ricky Starks Has A Unique Personality Following WWE NXT Debut
The Undertaker Reveals His Relationship With Ricky Starks Following WWE NXT Debut