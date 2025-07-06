Kyle Fletcher Will Face Adam Cole For The TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas
Kyle Fletcher has earned his rematch against Adam Cole.
The Protostar punched his ticket to All In Texas Saturday night on Collision 100 when he defeated Daniel Garcia in a TNT Championship No. 1 Contender's Match.
Fletcher was absolutely ruthless in his victory over the former TNT Champion. Danny Garcia was busted open early in the bout, perhaps the result of a broken nose. He was then power bombed onto the ring apron, given a running kick to the face and dropped with a massive brain buster that finally put him away.
It was a little over a month ago that Adam Cole successfully defended his championship against Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite, but that was the result of a disqualification. These two will now meet again at AEW's biggest show of the year, two years removed from facing off in tag team action at All In 2023.
The TNT Championship Match was not the only addition to the All In Texas Card. The previously announced World Tag Team Title Match has now been made a triple threat as Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles against JetSpeed and Christian Cage & Nick Wayne.
Claudio Castagnoli also issued a challenge to The Opps Saturday night. The Death Riders want a shot at winning back the AEW Trios Championships at All In Texas, but it's unclear at this time who would tag with Claudio and Wheeler Yuta. PAC remains on injured reserve and Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page that same night.
Current AEW All In Texas Card:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the AEW Unified Championship
Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland with the EVP Titles on the line
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kenny Omega Reveals His Reaction To WWE Working With AAA
MJF Is Growing On Bobby Lashley And The Hurt Syndicate
Charlotte Flair Still Chasing Her Father, Even After His World Title Record Fell [Exclusive]
Backstage Support Growing For Corey Graves To Re-Join WWE Main Roster Commentary