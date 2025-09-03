Major Update On The Identity Of El Clon After AEW Collision Tease
Last week on Collision, it was revealed that Hologram has an evil clone by the name of El Clon, who has "hacked" his algorithm and is set to debut imminently.
We now have more information on who the man behind the mask is and his relationship with Hologram.
According to LuchaBlog, Mexican star Arez is now working in AEW under the name El Clon, which translates in English to "The Clone."
Arez was among the top free agents in Mexico that wasn't signed to a major promotion and reportedly had an offer from WWE to join the company under the AAA banner, but ultimately, Arez decided to sign with AEW.
The History of Arez and Hologram
In September of 2024, AEW filed for the trademarks of "El Clon" and "The Clone" but hadn't made any significant moves to use the trademarks until recently.
For well over a decade, Arez and Hologram (formerly known as Aramis) have been linked as frequent opponents and tag team partners, battling in promotions like AAA, MLW, GCW, PWG, and more.
The last time Hologram and Arez shared a ring was August 2024 at F1RST Blood, Sweat, & Beers VI hosted by F1RST Wrestling and Arez ultimately walked away with the win. The two luchadores have been known to mirror each other's speed and agility to a nearly frightening degree, which makes it even more fitting for Arez to act as Hologram's "clone" in AEW.
Hologram officially debuted in AEW last summer during the company's Collision residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Since then, he's been a very popular star with replica masks being sold on AEW's website.
Currently, Hologram is undefeated in AEW with a record of 31-0 and is a member of The Conglomeration. He has also represented the company frequently in partner promotions, namely CMLL.
Masked wrestlers having evil counterparts is not a new concept in wrestling. Past examples include Sin Cara & Sin Cara Negro in WWE, Tiger Mask & Black Tiger in NJPW, and La Parka & La Parka Negra in AAA.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Announces New PPV Streaming Option, Earlier Start Time For All Out
AEW Dynamite Preview (9/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido Talks About Return From Injury
TKO Announces Extended WWE, UFC, Las Vegas Partnership Ahead Of WrestleMania 42