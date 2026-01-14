Chelsea Green Reveals Her One Request For WWE And Netflix

WWE has been in business with Netflix for just over a year now, and ccording to the biggest streaming platform in the world, the partnership has been fruitful.

Last week, WWE celebrated the anniversary of its premiere on Netflix with the first WWE Raw of 2026. The show featured multiple championship matches, including a world title match between CM Punk and Bron Breakker.

In addition to airing WWE Raw on the platform each week, Netflix is the PLE home for WWE internationally. The streamer also now carries the full WWE library that used to live on Peacock. WWE also produces other shoulder content for Netflix, including the WWE Unreal series, a backstage look at the production and writing of WWE's weekly television.

A new season of WWE Unreal is set to premiere later this month, but Chelsea Green would like to see more WWE women's division content on Netflix in the years to come.

Chelsea Green wants to see WWE women's division content on Netflix

In an interview with Page Six Radio on SiriusXM, Green spoke about the WWE partnership with Netflix and had one specific request. She's like Netflix and WWE to produce a WWE Unreal series that was strictly focused on the WWE women.

“If we had an Unreal that was just the girls’ locker room, which I would absolutely love ... It would be interesting because I think 99.9% of us really get along. And we don’t just get along. Like we really like to travel together. We like to have our martinis together." Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green & Ethan Page | WWE

Green continued:

"We support each other when someone wins a title. We’re excited for each other, but it’s still work. It’s still a locker room. There are still so many different personalities. So, it would be interesting to see who actually doesn’t like me.“ Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green had a big year in 2025. She held the WWE Women's United States Championship as the inaugural champion and the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships with Ethan Page. However, Green lost the WWE United States Championship to Giulia on the first episode of SmackDown in 2026.

The WWE Unreal program that Green spoke of premiered on Netflix in 2025. It documented Paul Levesque and other WWE officials working on WrestleMania storylines and other angles. The second season of the show premieres on January 24.

The season will focus on the Seth Rollins injury angle that culminated at SummerSlam in 2025, R-Truth's firing from the company, Naomi's run for the world championship, and more.

