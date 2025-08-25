Mercedes Mone Gets Brutally Buried By Jim Cornette
Mercedes Mone is still the TBS Champion in AEW after the Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday. She's also still the CEO and nine belts Mone, too. But some recent comments on the state of the AEW locker room has ruffled the feathers of Jim Cornette.
In a recent interview on Marking Out, Mone put the AEW locker room on notice when she talked about passion and the yearning to succeed in the company.“If you don’t love it, if you don’t want to even try or grow or be the best, get the f*** out,” Mone said.
Legendary pro wrestling manager, Jim Cornette, responded to Mone's comments and buried the current champion.
“She’s a rotten actress. She’s physically unimpressive. She’s bleh to me in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she’s trying to hold her wig on top. And, you know, but she loves what she’s doing. We can’t deny that she’s just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she’s got dedication.”- Jim Cornette (h/t Ewrestlingnews)
Cornette continued:
“I think she’s more than better off where she is right now than going back to WWE, where she’s got him wrapped around her teeny tiny little finger and he’s paying her from what we understand quite a pretty penny.”- Jim Cornette (h/t Ewrestlingnews)
Mercedes Mone retains TBS Championship at Forbidden Door
Mone was victorious at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday. Mone defeated Persephone, Bozilla, and Alex Windsor in a fatal four-way match to retain the belt. Mone was rag dolled a bit by Bozilla during the match, but was able to win with a roll up pin on Persephone.
Mone has only lost one match since joining AEW -- an AEW Women's World Championship bout with Toni Storm at the All In: Mexico PPV earlier this summer. Mone joined AEW in 2024 after spending years with WWE as a top women's division star.
Mone left WWE after walking out of a WWE Raw taping in 2022.
