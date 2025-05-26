Mercedes Moné Offers Praise, Issues Warning To Toni Storm Ahead Of AEW All In Texas
Mercedes Moné is the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion, and she's issued a statement on what that means for Timeless Toni Storm.
The CEO knocked off Jamie Hayter in the finals of the tournament Sunday Night at AEW Double or Nothing, and with the win, has earned a shot at becoming the AEW Women's World Champion at All In Texas coming up on July 12.
The always confident TBS Champion was asked about finally getting to face Storm during the Double or Nothing Post Show Media Scrum, and while she gave the four-time champion her props, Moné is ready to stand on business and prove that she is the gold standard in the AEW Women's Division.
"She might be timeless, but I’m legendary. I’m iconic and my legacy can never be undone. I’ve been looking forward to facing Toni Storm for a very long time. I’ve been watching her for years, all the way since STARDOM. She is timeless for a reason. She holds the AEW Women’s Championship for a reason... But I am a global champion for a reason and I want all the gold. Toni, be prepared for your greatest match of your life."- Mercedes Moné.
Moné went on to admit that Timeless Toni Storm was one of the women that drew her to sign with AEW last spring. Mercedes knew she'd eventually get the chance to work with her one-on-one, which never happened during their days together in WWE.
"I couldn’t stop watching every single week because of her. But I’m ready to dethrone the ‘Timeless’ one and we’re gonna go onto the revolution of Mercedes Moné."- Mercedes Moné.
The reigning AEW Women's Champion had a message for Mercedes in an AEW Digital Exclusive, albeit a brief one. While gingerly walking down a flight of stairs after her hard fought victory over Mina Shirakawa Sunday Night, Storm simply stated to the camera, "And so it begins."
The AEW World Championship will also be on the line at All In Texas. Jon Moxley will defend his title against Men's Owen Hart Cup Champion Hangman Adam Page, who defeated Will Ospreay in a stellar main event match-up at Double or Nothing.
No other matches for All In Texas have been announced at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Tony Khan Discusses Former TNT Champion's Lengthy Absence & When He Could Return To AEW
AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Swerve Strickland Uses New Weaponized Shoe To Win Anarchy In The Arena
Hangman Adam Page Wins 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing
Episodes of AEW Dynamite & Collision Will Air Back-To-Back Multiple Nights In June