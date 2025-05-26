Timeless Toni Storm Retains Women's Championship At AEW Double or Nothing
Timeless Toni Storm has earned herself a date with Mercedes Moné at All In Texas.
The four-time AEW Women's World Champion successfully retained her title Sunday night against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing.
Storm was able to limp herself across the finish line as Mina spent much of the match working on the champ's left leg. Shirakawa had Toni in a rather precarious position when she locked in a Figure Four, but Storm made her way to rope to break the hold.
Mina was then able to kick out after Storm tried to steal the match with her Big Package, but when she got to her feet she ran right into a big head butt. Toni then grabbed her dazed opponent and dropped her with a Storm Zero to put her away.
The two would share a kiss after the bout was over as showcase of the love and respect they still have for one another. The victory for Toni Storm, however, now sets the stage for what could be the biggest women's match in the history of All Elite Wrestling when she battles the undefeated CEO.
Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné punched her ticket to All In by winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament earlier in the night at Double or Nothing.
Moné and Jamie Hayter kicked off the show with a spectacular bout that saw Mercedes find a way to survive against the former AEW Women's Champion, putting her away with a spike DDT inside cradle combo to earn the Owen Hart Cup.
Storm vs. Moné is the first official match for All In Texas, which is coming up on Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
