MJF Issues Challenge For Title, But Not An AEW One
MJF may have a guaranteed shot at Hangman Adam Page's newly won AEW World Title thanks to his victory in the men's gauntlet battle royal at All In, but 'The Devil' is not focusing on the cowboy just yet.
Instead, MJF is looking to return to Mexico to further his feud with Mistico by challenging for Averno's CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship.
The former AEW World Champion took Mistico's mask from him during their bout at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico last month and has been tormenting the Lucha Libre legend ever since. MJF even returned to MLW to attack Mistico at Summer Of The Beasts, with Mistico appearing during All In's battle royal and gaining a small measure of retribution over the Hurt Syndicate member.
But MJF is not done with mentally and spiritually damaging Mistico. By targeting Averno's Light Heavyweight Championship, MJF is attempting to challenge for the title that he knows means more to Mistico than any other.
Mistico has held the Universal, Tag Team, Trios and Welterweight Championships during his time in CMLL, but never the Light Heavyweight.
In a video shared on CMLL's official social media channels that also aired on the July 16 edition of CMLL's Informa, MJF issued the challenge, opening the video by wearing Mistico's mask to mock the former CMLL Universal Champion.
No date has been set for the potential match between MJF and Averno, nor has Averno responded to Friedman's challenge at the time of writing. In his promo, MJF referenced Averno's history with Mistico and explained to the champion that no one in America knows who he is, and that he will be doing Mexico a favour by putting the Light Heavyweight Championship around the waist of "a true American hero".
(H/T Fightful)
