New Report Details Streaming Viewership For AEW Dynamite On Max
We finally have some insight into AEW Dynamite's viewership numbers on the Max streaming platform.
SEScoops is reporting that 500,000 fans tune into Dynamite on the streaming platform either live when it airs or within 24 hours after the show is over. The flagship AEW show premiered on the streaming service at the beginning of 2025.
MORE: Latest On AEW Creative Plans For Deonna Purrazzo
According to sources with knowledge of the numbers, the show is averaging around 60 million minutes watched per show with a deviation of plus/minus 10 to 20 percent depending on the episode and competition. The minutes watched averages to 500,000 viewers per episode Live-Plus-1. Meaning it takes into account viewers who watched live on the app and for 24 hours afterward.- SEScoops
The report does not indicate how many viewers (if any) are duplicated in the reported numbers that are put out weekly for viewership on TBS. If both sets of numbers are taken at face value and deduplicated, AEW Dynamite is reaching over one million viewers on average each week.
Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by a major segment in the ring between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. Moxley and Strickland are scheduled to wrestle for the world title at the AEW Dynast PPV on Sunday.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Finally Reveals Reason For Attacking Cody Rhodes At Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Hulk Hogan's 2005 WWE Return Failed
CM Punk Makes Polarizing Claim About Legendary Rock And Roll Group In Backstage Interview