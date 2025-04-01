Wrestling On FanNation

New Report Details Streaming Viewership For AEW Dynamite On Max

We finally have some insight into AEW Dynamite's viewership numbers on the Max streaming platform.

SEScoops is reporting that 500,000 fans tune into Dynamite on the streaming platform either live when it airs or within 24 hours after the show is over. The flagship AEW show premiered on the streaming service at the beginning of 2025.

According to sources with knowledge of the numbers, the show is averaging around 60 million minutes watched per show with a deviation of plus/minus 10 to 20 percent depending on the episode and competition. The minutes watched averages to 500,000 viewers per episode Live-Plus-1. Meaning it takes into account viewers who watched live on the app and for 24 hours afterward.

SEScoops

The report does not indicate how many viewers (if any) are duplicated in the reported numbers that are put out weekly for viewership on TBS. If both sets of numbers are taken at face value and deduplicated, AEW Dynamite is reaching over one million viewers on average each week.

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by a major segment in the ring between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. Moxley and Strickland are scheduled to wrestle for the world title at the AEW Dynast PPV on Sunday.

