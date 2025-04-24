Wrestling On FanNation

Next AEW World Championship Defense For Jon Moxley Made Official

Zack Heydorn

AEW

The next AEW World Championship defense from Jon Moxley has been made official.

As announced on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley will put his title on the line against Samoa Joe on the special May 14 Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago. Joe called his shot in the ring this week after he choked Moxley out.

Samoa Joe has had Moxley and The Death Riders' number the last few weeks in AEW. Joe's Opps faction defeated The Death Riders to win the AEW World Trios Championships on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Joe won that match by defeating Moxley.

Joe is a former AEW World Champion. He won the championship from MJF at the first-ever AEW Worlds End PPV in 2023 and held it until Swerve Strickland beat him at the first-ever AEW Dynasty in 2024. After that loss, Joe took time away from AEW before returning and mixing it up with Moxley and The Death Riders.

Moxley has held the AEW World Championship since October of last year. Most recently, Moxley successfully defended the title against Strickland at Dynasty this year.

AEW Beach Break will air live on TBS and Max on May 14 from the NOW Arena in Chicago. No other matches for that show have been announced at this time.

