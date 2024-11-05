The Takedown Recap (Nov 5, 2024): The Top Wrestling News You Missed Yesterday
New number one contenders, an IWGP challenge, and The Man's contract are included in this edition of Brawler Breakfast.
Here at The Takedown On SI, we like to think of ourselves as your pro wrestling whisperers. We keep our ears to the wrestling mat to provide you with the salient squared circle info you crave. In that spirit, here are the hot button wrasslin' items you may have missed yesterday.
- We have a new number-one contender to Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Here's a hint: he's big, he's Puerto Rican, and--it's Damian Priest. Yeah, coming up with hints is exhausting.
- Westside Gunn and Smoke Dza appeared on wrestling fan Paul Rosenberg's podcast and said they made original theme music for a new AEW faction.
- An old story about Jacob Fatu resurfaced, because, well, the internet. The Takedown's Dariel Figueroa was able to get a definitive comment from a non-profit claiming Fatu skated off with money for services he did not complete. The internet was somewhat satisfied... for now.
- Karl Anderson went under the knife for shoulder issues. Machine Gun said he'll be back in WWE after WrestleMania.
- Zack Sabre Jr. was elated after beating worthy IWGP Heavyweight Title challenger Shingo Takagi. That was until a dashing gentleman in a three-piece suit springboarded into his face to lay down a challenge for Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.
- Just announced, AEW International Champ Konosuke Takeshita will defend his belt against TJP at NJPW's Fighting Spirit event on November 8.
- Iyo Sky won a number-one contender's battle royal for a shot at Liv Morgan's WWE Women's Championship. Can she succeed where Rhea Ripley failed?
- Big congrats to Davey Boy Smith Jr. on winning the coveted Triple Crown Championship.
- The partnership between Saudi Arabia and WWE is doing numbers, folks. As long as the top brass are making money, expect that partnership to continue for the foreseeable future. Also, here's a Crown Jewel recap if you missed it.
- JBL is running around the world slapping wrestlers both famed and obscure with meaty lariats. This time, he did it in Canada at a Destiny Wrestling event.
- Becky Lynch is a free agent, or taking an extended break, or fielding offers from multiple promotions? Which is it? Rick Ucchino explains The Man's contract situation.
