ROH Supercard of Honor Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In a break from tradition, ROH Supercard of Honor will be held as a part of a stacked AEW All In Week, rather than its usual placement during WrestleMania Week. This Friday in Arlington, TX, the stars of ROH, as well as a few special guests from CMLL, will face off on the show that sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale.
Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Championship
The main event features ROH World Champion Bandido defending his title against Konosuke Takeshita. Both men have been on stellar runs in 2025 in AEW, NJPW (Takeshita), and CMLL (Bandido) They've been sparring in multi-man matches on AEW TV for weeks, but their rivalry truly came to a head during a four-way match on Dynamite to determine the #1 spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas.
After Bandido's 21 Plex on Takeshita caused neither of them to win the match, Takeshita issued the challenge for the ROH World Championship in their first one-on-one singles match since 2023.
Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women's World Championship
With a record-smashing reign currently sitting at over 942 days, ROH Women's World Champion Athena seems like she may actually reign forever...but that's not stopping Thunder Rosa. The two Texas women will collide at Supercard of Honor after weeks of sneak attacks, trash talk, and several all-star tag team matches on ROH and AEW Collision.
We've learned our lesson by now that you can never count out the Fallen Goddess when it comes time to defend the championship she's held since December 2022, but with her role on AEW TV becoming more defined, it's not completely out of the question for her to lose the title in the place she won it to a former AEW Women's World Champion.
Nick Wayne (c) vs. Titán for the ROH World TV Championship
Supercard of Honor will mark the third match in three months for Titán and Nick Wayne. The first was in May on night 12 of NJPW's Best of the Super Jr. 32 tournament, and Titán picked up the victory. The rematch took place in Arena Mexico at ROH Global Wars Mexico and ended in a draw. With their match series sitting at 0-1-1, ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne looks to even the score in Texas against the CMLL junior heavyweight sensation and retain his first singles title in ROH.
One thing to keep an eye on is how Wayne stays focused as he defends his title on Friday and fights alongside his "father" Christian Cage the following day to challenge The Hurt Syndicate and JetSpeed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW All In Texas.
Also announced for the Supercard of Honor card is Lee Moriarty defending his ROH Pure Championship against CMLL legend Blue Panther, in a rematch after losing to Blue Panther at ROH Global Wars Mexico.
The Sons of Texas, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.
Here is everything you need to know about this Friday's ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 event.
ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 Date:
Date: Friday, July 11, 2025
ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 Location:
Location: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas
How to Watch ROH Supercard of Honor 2025:
Streaming: WatchROH.com
ROH Supercard of Honor Card (Announced):
ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
ROH Women's World Title Match: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
ROH World Television Title Match: Nick Wayne (c) vs. Titan
ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panther
ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
