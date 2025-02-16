Rumor Killer On The Ring Size Controversy For AEW Grand Slam Australia
It must be a slow news day for the internet wrestling community because there's a great deal of chatter going on about the size of the ring that was used Saturday night at AEW Grand Slam.
Fans who tuned in to watch the show from Brisbane, Australia, or those people who saw clips of the matches online, were quick to point out that the ring looked a bit smaller than what's typically used for an AEW show.
There's a good reason for that. The ring was smaller, but it was not 16x16 as some folks online had claimed. Instead, it was 18x18, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
Ross Sapp is also dispelling other rumors about the Grand Slam ring, including accusations that AEW didn't properly factor freight times for Brisbane and had to get a ring on loan.
"AEW typically uses a 20x20 ring in the United States, and doesn't ship their rings overseas," Ross Sapp reported Sunday afternoon. "There was no instance of forgetting the ring, not planning freight, or anything like that. The plan was to always use an 18x18 ring -- the same size used by TNA, and that was used by ROH, ECW, WCW and virtually every prominent indie company."
This isn't the first time that AEW has used a smaller ring for one of their shows abroad, or even in the United States. When Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship at St. Paddy's Day Slam 2022 in San Antonio, their steel cage match was inside an 18x18 ring.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Four-Time AEW Women's Champion At Grand Slam Australia
Harley Cameron Issues Emotional Response To Loss At AEW Grand Slam Australia
Minimum Salary And Other Details For Main Roster WWE Superstars Revealed
Major Segments And Matches Added To This Week's Episode Of WWE Raw On Netflix