Major Segments And Matches Added To This Week's Episode Of WWE Raw On Netflix

WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, has added several new segments to this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Pearce posted a video on X Sunday morning and revealed that Sami Zayn would return to Raw and address his comments from Smackdown regarding Kevin Owens. Also, Pearce revealed that Dakota Kai would face Ivy Nile with the winner getting a shot at Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Last week on Raw, Nile and Valkyria had a backstage altercation. Nile gave Valkyria a hard time for losing her Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Bayley and said that she would take her IC title. Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to become the first ever champion.
These segments join an already loaded card with two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with Finn Balor for a shot at the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and Roxanne Perez will square off against Raquel Rodriguez for a shot inside the women's Chamber.
The winner of the men's Chamber match will get a world championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Other participants in that match are John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.
The winner of the women's Chamber match will face Rhea Ripely for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Bayley have all qualified for the match.
WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock on Saturday March 1.
