SKY Sports Italia Declines To Renew TV Deal With AEW
AEW has lost its television home in Italy, at least momentarily.
AEW Italian commentator Salvatori Torrisi posted on his Instagram account the news that SKY Sport Italia has not renewed the television contract for AEW programming through Italy. The original media rights deal ran through the end of 2024.
During the video, Torrisi announced the end of the partnership but expressed optimism that a new agreement could be reached in the future.
SKY Sport Italia has broadcasted AEW television and events since August 2020. Italian fans can still watch AEW programming through an AEW Plus subscription with TrillerTV. AEW has also recently renewed its agreement with ITV in the United Kingdom.
“We are thrilled to extend AEW’s partnership with ITV to continue bringing the best wrestling action to fans all across the United Kingdom. We thank all of our incredible fans in the UK as well as everyone at ITV for their loyal support of AEW since our inception,” Khan said in a statement about the ITV renewal earlier this week.
AEW recently made headlines by renewing its media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in October of this year. The $555 million deal will see AEW programming multicast on both linear broadcast, TBS and TNT, as well as WBD’s streaming service, Max. AEW Dynamite will remain on TBS airing Wednesdays, and AEW Collision remains on Saturdays, airing on TNT. AEW Rampage was not included in the media rights renewal and is expected to end its current format with the December 27th episode. At the taping of the episode, AEW Owner and President Tony Khan indicated that the taping would be Rampage’s last episode “for the foreseeable future.”
