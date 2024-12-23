Will Ospreay Shares Emotional Message For AEW Fans, Wrestlers & Tony Khan
Will Ospreay is pretty thankful for past last year, and to be heading back to England for the holidays.
Ospreay took to X (formerly Twitter), to send thanks to the AEW crew, to fellow wrestlers, to fans, and to Tony Khan.
And just like that I’m heading home to my family in England.
I wanna take this opportunity to thank everyone in AEW’s crew, production, hair stylists, trainers, doctors, coaches & everyone that works hard behind the curtain to make everyone tick over.
To all the coaches that lend their expertise to assist all of us
To all the wrestlers Men, Women or however you identify. I cannot express what an honour it is to be able to be on the same team as you all.
We truly have the most talented roster in all of the wrestling world.
It makes me feel proud to be part of the company knowing we are all pushing in the same direction.
To the fans in Washington DC & New York. You guys give me so much life and the fact you have opened your door to me and let me call AEW my home gives sets my heart on forever.
I genuinely love your support and cannot tell you enough how grateful I am for you.
And lastly thank you so much to @TonyKhan. Your kindness is something that we all love about you. You’ve changed so many people’s life and without you we all wouldn’t be able to feed our families and provide comfort to them.
I flipping love @AEW.
Happy holidays guys.
Ospreay had a fantastic year in AEW, marked by standout performances and match-of-the-year contenders. His unforgettable match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty earned our 2024 Match of the Year honor.
"From the electric atmosphere of the crowd in St. Louis to the facial expressions of both men right at the opening bell, this was a bout that had moments that have stayed with fans all year long. Blending the hybrid, state-of-the-art in-ring exploits of Ospreay with the technical mastery and hard hitting strikes of Danielson, this Dynasty dream match had the audience on the edge of their seats for nearly 33 minutes."
