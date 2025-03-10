Swerve Strickland Becomes No. 1 Contender For World Championship At AEW Revolution
All the props in the world to Swerve Strickland and Ricochet as both men put on an absolute fire No. 1 Contenders Match at AEW Revolution Sunday night.
The bout had everyone inside of the Crypo.com Arena on the edge of their seats with each near fall, and in the end, Swerve emerged victorious after connecting on two House Calls and a Big Pressure that finally kept his bitter rival down for three seconds.
Ricochet ended up taking his eye off the ultimate prize in this one as he became more focused at one point on keeping Prince Nana's Embassy robe in his possession and it gave Swerve the window he needed to secure the victory.
After scoring the win, Swerve presented the robe back to Nana. Strickland then collapsed to the ground in exhaustion as Nana danced for the jovial, and star-studded crowd.
Actress and comedian Leslie Jones added to the chaos of this match, on more than one occasion, as she was very boisterously expressing her disdain for Ricochet from from just beyond the ringside barrier.
Dr. Ken Jeong, of Community and Hangover fame, also had a moment in the spotlight when he got in Ricochet's face toward the conclusion of the bout. Comedian Brad Williams was shown doing the Nana dance after the final bell had rung.
Swerve has now earned an opportunity to wrestle for the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley will defend his title in the the main event of Revolution tonight when he faces The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland.
