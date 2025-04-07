Swerve Strickland Closes Post AEW Dynasty Promo By Saying 'F*** Booker T'
Swerve Strickland's recent public spat with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took another step forward after AEW Dynasty went off the air.
As the Philadelphia crowd was exiting the arena Sunday night, Swerve grabbed a microphone to address them. Even though he came up short in his quest to become a two-time AEW World Champion, thanks to the returning Young Bucks, Strickland thanked the crowd for all the support that helped him reach the main event of five PPV's in the past year.
Swerve brought up representation in professional wrestling during his speech and said he doesn't just talk about it. He goes out and proves himself and earns his merit at every single show. Strickland closed out his comments with a statement that was done simply for his own amusement.
"F*** Booker T."- Swerve at AEW Dynasty
Swerve and Booker T have had a long running disagreement with one another, which began shortly after Strickland signed his lucrative contract extension with All Elite Wrestling.
What started as a discussion over Swerve's market value and treatment during his time in WWE, fair or otherwise, has continued to dissolve into a much more heated dispute.
MORE: Booker T Confronted Swerve Strickland About VladTV Comments, VladTV Leaks Private DM In Response
Booker T claimed to have approached Swerve at a recent live event to express disappointment in Swerve, after the former AEW World Champion questioned Vince McMahon's treatment of Booker T during his time in WWE. You can read more about that exchange by clicking the link above.
