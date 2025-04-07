The Young Bucks Return At Dynasty & Help Jon Moxley Retain The AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley still rules All Elite Wrestling thanks to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.
Nearly a year to the day that Swerve Strickland captured his first AEW World Championship, he was on the verge of winning it for a second time when the Young Bucks made their shocking return during the main event of AEW Dynasty to save Moxley's title reign.
The Philadelphia crowd inside the Liacouras Center watched a physical bout that saw Swerve get busted open early, but Strickland was able to match Mox punch for punch throughout.
All Hell broke loose toward the end the match when the Death Riders, Hangman Adam Page and the Opps all got involved.
It wasn't clear who Hangman's initial target was when he entered the fray. He ended up delivering a Dead Eye to Moxley, however, which allowed Strickland to connect with the Swerve Stomp.
Just then the lights went out in the entire building. When they came back on, the Young Bucks had Swerve in position for the EVP Trigger and delivered the final blow of the match.
Mox was able to roll into the cover and the referee, who had previously been taken out by an inadvertent chair shot, conveniently roused himself to count the three.
This was the Bucks first appearance on AEW programming since they dropped the World Tag Team Championships to Private Party back in October. Clearly they still feel a certain way about Swerve after their encounters with each other last summer.
While Strickland was screwed out of his title opportunity, two championships did change hands at Dynasty.
Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to win the TNT Championship, while Bandido was able to save his mask from the clutches of Chris Jericho and become a two-time ROH World Champion in the process.
Elsewhere on the card, Kenny Omega retained the AEW International Championship in an exhilarating triple threat match with Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. The Best Bout Machine connected with a One Winged Angel from the top rope on Ricochet to pick up the win.
Kazuchika Okada confronted Omega after the match, officially teasing their next encounter that rumors suggest could unify the AEW International and Continental Titles.
