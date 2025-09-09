The Young Bucks Talk About Bringing Back "Being The Elite"
The Young Bucks have seemingly had a tough last couple of years in All Elite Wrestling. The duo would lose their AEW World Tag Team Championships in October 2024, and this year saw them lose their titles as EVPs after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In Texas.
To further their downward momentum, they would lose their chance in the AEW World Tag Team title eliminator tournament after losing to Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), the team who would go on to capture the titles from The Hurt Syndicate.
Many fans would start to get excited as The Young Bucks started posting to the Being The Elite YouTube channel again after more than a year away. They would respond to a fan on social media who was celebrating the return by talking about why they are coming back.
They first make it seem like they are doing this for the fans, before also noting that the ad revenue can help them out in this financial struggle they are facing since losing their titles as EVPs.
Being The Elite's New Content
As mentioned, it has been more than a year since they were consistently posting to their channel, so what are they starting to post again?
Their content is in the same vein as what they were posting before, funny sketches about their life on the road and their career. The first video would see them thinking about what to rename their finisher, the EVP Trigger, since that name doesn't fit much anymore.
MORE: Update On AJ Styles And WWE As Son Echoes Creative Booking Complaints (Exclusive)
Pretty quickly, they would post a second video showing them getting a call from former TNT Champion Jack Perry, which they would ignore.
Now a third video has been posted, a vlog that shows them having to fly commercial, doing a meet and greet with some fans, and someone mistaking them for bums as they sit outside in the heat, further cementing how things have fallen for the team recently.
Their entrances, match graphics, and the constant issues they have been facing on Dynamite and Collision has been a highlight of their run recently for fans. Mostly for those who have wanted to see them knocked down a peg after years of being near the top of the tag team division.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Star Wardlow Suffers Devastating Injury Setback
Dakota Kai Opens Up On Her Wrestling Future After WWE Release
AJ Lee Breaks Silence On Return In Message Ahead Of WWE Raw
How To Watch AEW All Out 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream