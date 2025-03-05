AEW Announces Amazon Prime Video PPV Distribution Deal
AEW has announced a major PPV distribution deal, partnering with Amazon's Prime Video.
The announcement from All Elite Wrestling and Prime Video reveals that all PPV events will be available for purchase ($49.99) through Prime beginning with this Sunday's AEW Revolution event. Availability will be in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
The full announcement reads as follows:
"All Elite Wrestling and Prime Video today announced a multi-year agreement to offer AEW pay-per-view events for purchase to fans across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9. Live coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
"The deal represents a significant evolution in the distribution of AEW's content, making AEW's cutting-edge pay-per-view events more accessible than ever to fans through Prime Video. This includes all AEW tentpole events, including Revolution, Dynasty, Double or Nothing, All In, Forbidden Door, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End.
"'We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to bring all AEW pay-per-view events to their incredible service, marking a major milestone in the continued expansion of AEW’s global reach,' said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. 'AEW pay-per-view events are consistently the most exciting professional wrestling events in the world, and fans will now be able to experience that firsthand through Prime Video beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9.'”
"These AEW pay-per-view events join Prime Video’s selection of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NBA, NHL, UEFA Champions League at no added cost on Prime, add-on subscriptions such as FanDuel Sports Network, Max, AppleTV+ and discovery+, as well as a growing portfolio of PPV events, including Premier Boxing Champions."
MORE: AEW Dynamite Preview (3/5/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
There was initially some confusion, based on the wording of the press release, about whether the PPV events would be available for purchase on Prime or included with a Prime subscription. The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba confirmed that the PPVs will cost $49.99, just as they do through other services.
It had previously been reported that AEW and Prime Video were eyeing a deal.
Industry sources told The Takedown On SI in January about one of the major motivations behind this deal being how many customers used the Amazon payment option when purchasing PPVs previously through the B/R app. AEW noticed the trend, and the apparent ease of purchasing through Amazon became a motivating factor in the move to make PPV events available through Prime Video itself.
