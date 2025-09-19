Toni Storm Claims Tony Khan Was "Horrified And Disgusted" By Ideas She Pitched
Toni Storm's work in All Elite Wrestling has easily been some of the best in her career. Storm has been able to capture the AEW Women's World Championship a record-setting four times while also having some of the promotion's best matches alongside names like Mariah May, Mercedes Mone, and more.
Storm recently made headlines as she spoke about how she is an AEW lifer while still offering praise to her former employer, WWE.
Scott Fishman of TVInsider spoke with the AEW Women's World Champion and got to dig into some things that haven't been revealed to the AEW audience just yet. One of those being ideas Storm has pitched that were shut down by Tony Khan.
"I think you might actually be surprised. There have been a lot of ideas shot down. A lot of wild ideas that our President Tony Khan has been just horrified and disgusted by. He really has to work hard to keep it all together, God bless him. He leads a massive team."- Toni Storm, TVInsider
Storm continued:
"There are a lot of moving parts backstage at All Elite and Warner Brothers. There is a massive team made up of people I don’t even know or haven’t even met. But TK is definitely the leader and all. Nothing gets past him as much as I do try to push the limits."- Toni Storm
Storm doesn't reveal exactly what might have been pitched as she admits she is still trying and to never say never.
Send In Your Applications To Be Toni Storm's Butler
One integral part of Toni Storm's presentation on-screen has been the help of her trusty butler, Luther. The match she had against Mercedes Mone at All In Texas saw Luther receive his fair share of a beating.
Storm would tell TVInsider that Mercedes "Broke my butler. He is out of use. He is out of order." She would also be asked if she is accepting resumes, to which she responds,
"I’ll take any help I can get in these trying times. I just hope Luther can snap the f*** out of it. I’ve had enough of him. He needs to get back."- Toni Storm
Toni Storm is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla at All Out, which kicks off on September 20 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
