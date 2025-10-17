Tony Khan Provides Recovery Update On Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland last wrestled for AEW at the Forbidden Door 2025 event in a losing effort against Kazuchika Okada with Okada's AEW Unified Championship on the line.
Since then, Strickland has been away from the ring recovering from a torn meniscus.
In August, reports indicated that Strickland was scheduled to have surgery on a torn meniscus that he'd been nursing since 2019. Strickland's injury timing was a blow to AEW, as it coincided nearly exactly with an injury that has kept Will Ospreay away from the company as well.
On Thursday, during the AEW Wrestledream PPV media call with Tony Khan, Khan provided a significant update on Strickland, his health, and when fans could look to see him back in an AEW ring.
Khan confirmed that he and the company are monitoring Strickland's recovery very closely and said that based on conversations he's had with Strickland, he understands he's on a good recovery pace and that the star will be back "relatively soon."
Khan addressed Strickland's absence further and said that he didn't think Strickland would be out past the one-year mark.
Swerve Strickland is a major player for AEW
In 2024, Strickland became a major player and key star for AEW thanks to his feud with Adam Page. Page and Strickland engaged in a blood rivalry that saw many violent matches between the two men. Those matches kick-started the momentum that led to Strickland holding the AEW World Championship.
During that time, Strickland wrestled against Bryan Danielson in the second All In at Wembley Stadium. Strickland lost that match, but continued his hot AEW run into 2025.
This year, Strickland has feuded with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, and engaged in a friendly, but competitive rivalry with Will Ospreay. Strickland also teamed with Ospreay this year to take on The Young Bucks in a classic tag team match at this year's All In Texas PPV.
In 2025, Strickland was also involved in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. He has been off television since the loss to Okada at Forbidden Door. Currently, there isn't an exact return date that's been announced.
