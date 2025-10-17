Wrestling On FanNation

Tony Khan Provides Recovery Update On Swerve Strickland

Tony Khan gave a rather positive response regarding the injury recovery of Swerve Strickland.

Zack Heydorn

Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland last wrestled for AEW at the Forbidden Door 2025 event in a losing effort against Kazuchika Okada with Okada's AEW Unified Championship on the line.

Since then, Strickland has been away from the ring recovering from a torn meniscus.

In August, reports indicated that Strickland was scheduled to have surgery on a torn meniscus that he'd been nursing since 2019. Strickland's injury timing was a blow to AEW, as it coincided nearly exactly with an injury that has kept Will Ospreay away from the company as well.

On Thursday, during the AEW Wrestledream PPV media call with Tony Khan, Khan provided a significant update on Strickland, his health, and when fans could look to see him back in an AEW ring.

Khan confirmed that he and the company are monitoring Strickland's recovery very closely and said that based on conversations he's had with Strickland, he understands he's on a good recovery pace and that the star will be back "relatively soon."

MORE: Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's AEW And WWE Status After Non-Compete Reports Emerge

Khan addressed Strickland's absence further and said that he didn't think Strickland would be out past the one-year mark.

Swerve Strickland is a major player for AEW

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

In 2024, Strickland became a major player and key star for AEW thanks to his feud with Adam Page. Page and Strickland engaged in a blood rivalry that saw many violent matches between the two men. Those matches kick-started the momentum that led to Strickland holding the AEW World Championship.

During that time, Strickland wrestled against Bryan Danielson in the second All In at Wembley Stadium. Strickland lost that match, but continued his hot AEW run into 2025.

This year, Strickland has feuded with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, and engaged in a friendly, but competitive rivalry with Will Ospreay. Strickland also teamed with Ospreay this year to take on The Young Bucks in a classic tag team match at this year's All In Texas PPV.

In 2025, Strickland was also involved in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. He has been off television since the loss to Okada at Forbidden Door. Currently, there isn't an exact return date that's been announced.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Following Injury Report

Nick Khan Doubles Down On Choice To Run WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

CM Punk Issues Blunt Warning To WWE Fans

Latest Update On Seth Rollins' Shoulder Injury Spells Trouble For His WWE Future

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

Home/AEW